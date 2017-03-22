Parents' behaviour questioned after death of Ihaka Stokes

By Chelsea Daniels

The behaviour of Ihaka Stokes' parents after the little boy's alleged murder has been raised at the High Court in Christchurch today.

De facto stepfather Troy Kevin Taylor, a 23-year-old roofer, denies killing 14-month-old Ihaka Paora Braxton Stokes on July 3, 2015.

Ihaka was found unconscious at a Truman Rd property and rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he died.

Crown prosecutor Mark Zarifeh and the defence agree that the boy's 59 horrific injuries, including broken bones, were not accidental and that there were no intruders in the house that night.

Mikala Stokes, 21, has been blamed by her partner for causing the horrific injuries.

Today, Sergeant Paul Robertson said the parents were calm but clearly worried the evening Ihaka died.

Constable Paul Kidd was at the police station with Taylor when they received the call Ihaka had died. He said Taylor was initially very upset, and sobbed - then remained very quiet.

Detective Elliot Western was the first to interview Stokes after her son had died.

Defence counsel Phil Shamy said when Western interviewed Stokes, the police were of the view that there were two people in the house - so it must have been one of them.

When Western asked Stokes whether she had caused any injury to the child, she replied: "Not that I know of."

The detective asked for a more definite answer, and she replied: "I don't want to say no because it makes Troy look really bad."

Western then said: "Let's just think of you being the mum of that child right now and no one else in the world, okay?"

Her answer was then a straight "no".

Stokes yesterday took the stand to repeatedly deny having anything to do with Ihaka's death.

Taylor also denies assaulting the child on July 2, 2015 - the day before the alleged murder.

The trial, before Justice Cameron Mander, continues.

