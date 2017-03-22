1:20pm Wed 22 March
Frances Cook
Two arrested over 'shark onesie' robbery of Rolleston BP

A pair of robbers, including one disguised in a shark onesie, held up a petrol station in Canterbury. Photo / supplied via Police.
Two men have been arrested over an aggravated robbery in which a robber wore a shark onesie.

The pair appeared before the youth court in Christchurch yesterday. Their names and ages are automatically suppressed.

The case caught public attention after two robbers held up the BP Rolleston in the early hours of Monday, March 6.

Both were disguised and one was wearing a shark onesie and a bandana over his face.

Staff were threatened with a hammer and a knife. The robbers smashed a glass shelf as a terrified attendant fled into a back staff room.

The pair then stuffed their bag with lollies before fleeing on foot.

- NZ Herald

