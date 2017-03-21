12:46pm Wed 22 March
Man's hand cut off at Timaru meat processing plant

The man had just started working at the meat processing plant. Photo / 123rf
A man who had just started work at a meat processing plant has had his hand cut off.

Worksafe is investigating Friday's accident at the Alliance Smithfield Plant in Timaru.

NZ Meat Workers Union Canterbury secretary Bill Watt told the Herald that senior management at Alliance Smithfield confirmed one of their employees had "severed his hand below the wrist".

Watt said the man had just started working at the plant, and it appeared the man was working with "some kind of auger" at the time.

"It may have been his fourth day there. He was working by himself.

"Any injury like this is life-changing and horrific, you cringe just thinking about it."

Watt said the union was yet to speak to the man, but were trying to contact him.

"We've got between 400 and 500 members working [at Alliance Smithfield]."

Watt said senior management at Alliance Smithfield had called him yesterday, and said they would be launching an independent investigation.

- NZ Herald

