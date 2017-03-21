Ashley Peacock to be released from mental health unit

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Ashley Peacock will be released from a mental health unit and live in the community - a breakthrough revealed today by his parents.

Ashley, who is aged in his late 30s and has an intellectual disability and a schizophrenic illness, has been kept in a tiny wing of the mental health unit named Tawhirimatea at Porirua for five years, allowed outside for an average 90 minutes a day.

The New Zealand Herald broke the story of Peacock's living situation last year, revealing the intellectually disabled, autistic and mentally ill man has lived in a 10sq m seclusion room.

It has been costing taxpayers almost $1 million a year to keep him behind locked doors.

His parents, Dave and Marlena Peacock, appeared before a health select committee at Parliament today to support a petition calling for action on his case.

Dave Peacock revealed a breakthrough in their battle to have their son cared for and live in the wider community.

"At last after 10 years of Ashley being institutionalised the authorities have relented.However, much work is required to find a suitable house or cottage in a quiet, rural setting and [have] support staff trained.

"This is expected to take at least six months to achieve. In the meantime, Ashley will still be in the de-escalation area of Tawhirimatea, although not usually locked in the room."

The Chief Ombudsman earlier this year labelled Ashley's living situation "cruel, inhuman or degrading", prompting fresh calls for him to be removed from near-permanent seclusion.

Capital & Coast have previously said Ashley had some of the "highest and most complex needs" and had issues with unpredictable violence. From their perspective, safety was paramount.

The petition on his case, signed by 5195 people, called for the Minister of Health to intervene in his case and have Ashley urgently relocated to an individualised service in the community.

The change in direction comes after a prolonged battle by the Peacocks, and continual flip-flopping by the health board on its plans for Ashley.

Mid-2016 the board was considering moving Ashley to a purpose-built cottage on the Porirua hospital grounds, to the dismay of his parents.

Documents seen by the Herald show that as late as December, the board had again changed plans, and instead wanted to reconvene a panel of the National Intellectual Disability Care Agency to again review Ashley's care.

That was scrapped after a meeting with the Peacocks, who were instead told at a meeting in February the board would begin procedures to work toward's Ashley's release.

The steps to transfer him to the community are expected to take at least six months.

The story so far

• Autistic man Ashley Peacock is held in an isolated wing of a mental health unit for five years, allowed just 90 minutes a day outside.

• The Ombudsman and Human Rights Commission consider his case one of prolonged seclusion, a practice subject to a reduction policy in New Zealand.

• His family say they want their son out. A review document agrees, saying he should be transitioned to a community setting as soon as possible.

• Opposition politicians call for Health Minister Jonathan Coleman to intervene. Dr Coleman passes responsibility for the case to Associate Health Minister Sam Lotu-Iiga, who defends Ashley's treatment.

• The Human Rights Commission announces it will bring an international expert to New Zealand to investigate seclusion practices.

• The Ombudsman releases new investigation into Ashley's treatment, including a statement from Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier that his living situation amounts to "cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment".

• A petition for Ashley's release is presented to Parliament, and came before the Health Select Committee today

