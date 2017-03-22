Worried brother posts disturbing drugs-warning video

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

An Auckland man has posted a disturbing video online of two people almost comatose from using drugs.

The man, who attended high school in Auckland, says the woman barely able to sit upright in the video is his sister and he posted the video because he is sick of seeing young people using drugs.

In the video a young woman and a young man sitting at a table appear to be experiencing some kind of trauma.

A man's voice can be heard repeatedly asking: "Are you alright? Are you alright?"

The only response from the pair is a deep-throated groaning sound as they writhe in their chairs.

The poster says on Facebook: "I'm gonna post up a video this is just to aware all the whanau out there what drugs do to you, I know a lot of people won't agree that I put it up cause it is my sister but I don't care, I'm [f***ing] sick of seeing our youth do this [s***] and tired of our youth doing nothing better...

sorry."

It is not clear what the pair have taken, but on the video the man says: "Update: Its basically bath salts which is synthetic stimulants but it could be spice which is synthetic marijuana. Either way both do the same thing."

Spice is a synthetic cannabis and is extremely potent. It is at the centre of an epidemic across the UK and US, with many pictures showing users slumped on pavements, in cars and in trance-like states - leading it to be described as a zombie drug.

It was reportedly innocently invented by an American scientist examining the effects of cannabis on the brain.

