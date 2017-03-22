New fire service interactive shows how long you have to get to safety during a house fire

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A fire service interactive has shown the frightening reality of a house fire - and just how little time you have to get to safety.

The Escape My House interactive video starts with a burning clothes horse, which has been placed too close to a heat source.

As the clock ticks, icons appear warning them of dangers - such as fires "loving soft furnishings" and why it's not worth grabbing the Playstation.

Within two minutes thick black smoke is creeping down to floor level - 28 seconds later the room is "unsurvivable".

Those who exit earlier learn about how disorienting a fire can be - what appears to be a bedroom door is actually a hallway cupboard, and a deadlocked front door is also not a suitable exit.

Other information provided includes tips on good fire safety preparation, including the importance of having a meeting place outside.

- NZ Herald