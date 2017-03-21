Mass fight breaks out with sticks, bats and knives at Homai train station in Manurewa

People have been knocked unconscious at a large fight involving weapons outside Homai train station.

Police were called at 5.32pm to reports of 15 to 20 people fighting on McVilly Rd in Homai, a suburb of Manurewa.

A large number of people were fighting with sticks, bats and knives, a police spokesman said.

The fight dispersed when officers arrived. Police said there were a number of people injured and knocked unconscious, although there was nothing life-threatening.

Several offenders have been arrested.

Fairfax reported that Manurewa High School students had been involved in the fight and that several people were covered in blood. School principal Pete Jones confirmed students from the school were involved.

- NZ Herald