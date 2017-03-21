Number of occupants in Te Anau Milford Highway crash unknown

Police have no idea how many people were in the car which crashed with a bus on the Te Anau-Milford Highway in Southland this afternoon.

Both vehicles caught fire and police said due to the extent of the fire they were unable to to search the car for occupants.

Fire Service southern communications centre shift manager Riwai Grace said both vehicles were "fully involved".

The Te Anau Fire Brigade was battling the fire.

Police, ambulance staff and firefighters were on the scene, he said.

The crash was on State Highway 94, Te Anau Downs at 2.55pm.

Police said reports from the scene stated everyone was out of the bus but the road was closed in both directions.

The drivers and passengers escaped the vehicles with either minor or no injuries.

Police said those who were injured were taken to a medical centre in Te Anau and the bus passengers were picked up by other coach operators nearby.

Explorer Tourlines owner Stephen Cook confirmed one of his buses was involved in the crash and said all 16 passengers plus the tour guide and driver had made it off safely.

The tourists onboard were from Korea and was returning to Qeenstown from Milford Sound when the crash happened.

The driver had been with the company for four years. Cook was unable to comment on what caused the crash.

"The matter is in the hands of police now . . . As it develops we will know what happens, but we don't actually know what happened.

"I'm sorry we just don't have any information - it's a very recent occurrence."

No detour is available at the moment and motorists are asked to delay their travel until the scene is clear.

- NZ Herald