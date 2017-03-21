Red Beach boatie spots great white shark

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Staffan Ljunggren spotted a great white shark tailing his boat off the coast of Auckland over the weekend.

Ljunggren was fishing near Red Beach when he saw the shark approach his vessel.

Footage shows the great white turn in the water almost playfully before disappearing into the depths of the harbour.

The sighting came after a shark was spotted in the shallows of popular Waihi Beach last month.

Onlookers watched from the shoreline as the sizeable shark cavorted in the shallow waters, in between small waves.

Two young fishermen in a kayak hauled in a large bronze whaler, estimated to weigh as much as 150kg, at Waihi Beach on New Year's Eve.

The kayakers, thought to be in their early 20s, spent about an hour bringing in the shark, before they let it go.

- NZ Herald