Driver spotted on motorway with bizarre trampoline load

A professional mover was stunned to see a trampoline strapped to a car as it drove past him on a busy New Zealand motorway.

It was tied to the roof of a Suzuki station wagon by just two bits of rope when it was spotted by Auckland furniture mover Brad Jackson.

"I couldn't believe it when I saw it ... it was hanging over the side of the car. I've seen beds on [car] roofs but not that wide, nothing like this," Mr Jackson told Fairfax.

"[The driver] wasn't going slow, every time she sped off and then stopped it was bouncing up.

"And she wouldn't have been able to get out of her car because the doors were tied shut to hold it down. Everyone was slowing down to check it out."

A video of the vehicle later emerged, showing it being tailed by police on a suburban street, according to the Daily Mail.

"Only in Auckland will you see a trampoline on top of a f****** car," the woman filming was heard saying.

It's not the first time New Zealand drivers have been spotted carrying trampolines and other bizarre loads on vehicles clearly not meant for such purposes.

- Daily Mail