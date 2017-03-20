Woman tied up at knifepoint in Levin home invasion

A woman was tied up at knifepoint after two men broke into her Levin home while she was sleeping.

The woman was woken about 3.45am yesterday by the intruders, who demanded property after tying her up. They fled in her car.

Horowhenua police have since found the vehicle.

A forensic examination has been done at the home, police said.

Police were working closely with the shaken victim. Victim Support was also helping her.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a grey Nissan Murano, registration GSU174, in the Levin area yesterday morning.

"We encourage anyone with information to ring us immediately. Your call may be just what we need to locate these offenders," a spokesman said.

People with information can contact Detective Richard Morse or Acting Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson at Levin Police on (06) 366 0500 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- NZ Herald