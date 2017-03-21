Kiwi man missing in Bali after trying to rescue German tourist

A New Zealand man is missing in Bali after trying to rescue a fellow tourist hit by a rogue wave when taking a selfie on the edge of a cliff.

The man was among three people taking photos at the Angel Billabong tourist spot when the wave hit on Monday morning, according to local police.

A German woman was knocked into the sea and the 23-year-old Aucklander jumped in to save her.

However, he disappeared and the woman was rescued by an Australian snorkeller.

The search for the New Zealander was called off in the afternoon and will resume this morning, says Nusa Penida precinct police chief Ketut Suastika.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of foreign Affairs and Trade said they were looking into the man's disappearance.

- AP