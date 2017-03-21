9:16am Tue 21 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Kiwi man missing in Bali after trying to rescue German tourist

Angel's Billabong natural infinity pool at Nusa Penida, Bali. Picture / 123RF
Angel's Billabong natural infinity pool at Nusa Penida, Bali. Picture / 123RF

A New Zealand man is missing in Bali after trying to rescue a fellow tourist hit by a rogue wave when taking a selfie on the edge of a cliff.

The man was among three people taking photos at the Angel Billabong tourist spot when the wave hit on Monday morning, according to local police.

A German woman was knocked into the sea and the 23-year-old Aucklander jumped in to save her.

However, he disappeared and the woman was rescued by an Australian snorkeller.

The search for the New Zealander was called off in the afternoon and will resume this morning, says Nusa Penida precinct police chief Ketut Suastika.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of foreign Affairs and Trade said they were looking into the man's disappearance.

- AP

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 21 Mar 2017 09:17:14 Processing Time: 22ms