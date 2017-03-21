Rubbish truck fire extinguished; roads reopen but traffic banked up

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A rubbish truck fire that has blocked traffic to Auckland Airport has been extinguished.

A police spokeswoman said a tow truck has moved the damaged truck on George Bolt Memorial Drive and the road is now clear.

Traffic had been banked up several kilometres to the north of the airport after the truck caught fire soon after 7am.

The airport tweeted describing it as "a small truck fire".

Small truck fire causing road closure on George Bolt Memorial Drive, airport bond near Airport retail centre - Traffic diversion in place. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) March 20, 2017

The NZ Transport Agency said the breakdown was in the southbound lane on George Bolt Memorial Drive, approaching the John Goulter Drive roundabout.

"The right-lane is blocked. Expect delays heading to the airport," it said.

Emergency services now diverting all airport-bound traffic thru shops for safety due possible truck fire ^TP

https://t.co/yZNOB9xtgL — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 20, 2017

The agency advised using Puhinui Rd.

#DELAYS for airport-bound traffic on George Bolt Mem Dr (#SH20A) with diversions due to truck breakdown. Consider using Puhinui Rd ^TP pic.twitter.com/n4InkAEmpf — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) March 20, 2017

The airport said it would take 30 minutes for the truck to be removed.

Traffic diversion to remain in place for next 30 mins approx. whilst Heavy Haulage tow works to remove the broken down truck. — Auckland Airport (@AKL_Airport) March 20, 2017

- NZ Herald