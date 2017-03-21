8:30am Tue 21 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Rubbish truck fire extinguished; roads reopen but traffic banked up

Updated 1 min ago

A rubbish truck fire that has blocked traffic to Auckland Airport has been extinguished.

A police spokeswoman said a tow truck has moved the damaged truck on George Bolt Memorial Drive and the road is now clear.

Traffic had been banked up several kilometres to the north of the airport after the truck caught fire soon after 7am.

The airport tweeted describing it as "a small truck fire".


The NZ Transport Agency said the breakdown was in the southbound lane on George Bolt Memorial Drive, approaching the John Goulter Drive roundabout.

"The right-lane is blocked. Expect delays heading to the airport," it said.


The agency advised using Puhinui Rd.


The airport said it would take 30 minutes for the truck to be removed.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf05 at 21 Mar 2017 09:16:37 Processing Time: 41ms