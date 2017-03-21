Man who set dogs on officer in Bay of Plenty still at large

Police are still looking for the man who set a pack of dogs on an officer in the Bay of Plenty last night, ending with one dog getting shot and killed.

The man, who the officer tried to arrest after he fled in his car, set three of his five dogs on the officer. One of the dogs bit him several times.

The shooting happened in the Kaingaroa Forest township, near Murupara about 8pm yesterday.

While the officer was being attacked, the man left on foot with two dogs. Two other dogs remained in the car.

The man is known to police.

He was originally stopped by police following up on reports of a suspicious vehicle.

The officer shot the dog for his own safety, said Bay of Plenty Senior Sergeant Mal Collins last night.

"When the man failed to comply with the constable, the dogs were set on [him] from the man's vehicle. He was placed in a dangerous situation when threatened with the animals.

"The officer used his training and tactical options to ensure his own safety and that of the community was preserved."

An ambulance was sent and the officer was treated for his wounds.

More police arrived and animal control was called.

A police spokeswoman said they had been no further developments overnight.

