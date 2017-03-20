New Zealand tourist fined for 'throwing a quokka off a jetty'

A Christchurch property developer has been fined for throwing a protected marsupial off a jetty in Western Australia.

37-year-old Bevan Hames threw a quokka into the ocean off Rottnest Island on Friday night.

The ABC reports 37-year-old Bevan Hames has been given a spent conviction - which can in future be legally ignored - after pleading guilty to animal cruelty in the Perth's Magistrate Court.

He was also fined $2000 Australian.

Hames claimed he placed the quokka on the jetty to show his friends they were good swimmers, and it then jumped from his hands.

Hames has a degree in zoology from Canterbury University, and claimed to be knowledgeable about marsupials.

- Newstalk ZB