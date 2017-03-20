School's asbestos removal work put on hold by the Ministry of Education

Asbestos removal work at an Auckland primary school has been put on hold by the Ministry of Education due to concerns from parents.

In the joint statement from the Ministry's Kim Shannon and Hobsonville Primary School board chairman Lance Norman, they said this afternoon they "will now review when the work goes ahead".

"The Easter school holidays is the next logical opportunity. Not all of the work would be completed during that Easter holiday period.

"We've listened to the concerns of a number of parents who don't feel they have been adequately informed about the work that is planned on the site.

"We have decided to pause further work on the site so we can provide more information about the planned work.



"We would like to assure parents that we are confident that this work can be carried out safely."

Concerned parents are thankful for the Ministry's about-turn.

Lea Ann Case has an 11-year-old daughter at the school and described the news as a "major relief".

"I'm very, very pleased and am now hoping the next step will be for the school to call a meeting for the parents and teachers to work out some options."

It would be preferable if the school could remain closed for a couple of days after the holidays if the work needed to continue, Case said.

Parent Sally Bunce said she was "thrilled" with the news, while Natalie Marsh, who has led the charge collectively for parents, was also pleased, but would have been happier if the project got pushed out until Christmas.

The school discovered the asbestos in a section of soil during construction of a new drop-off bay in October.

Tests confirmed a 360-tonne section of soil was contaminated with traces of asbestos in December before parents were informed of its planned removal in February.

Shannon said the risk of disease is directly related to the amount of asbestos and length of exposure. Short-term, low-level exposure is likely to pose negligible risk.

She said the Ministry has been planning to build a drop-off zone for traffic at Hobsonville School to provide a safer environment for staff and students.



"When we were carrying out routine surveys and ground tests before starting this work, we discovered there was material containing asbestos in the ground. This is likely to be as a result of old stormwater pipes.

"A variety of building materials containing asbestos were in widespread use in New Zealand until the 1980s, so it isn't uncommon for us to find asbestos in the ground.

"The most important thing is how we deal with it. We immediately isolated the area, notified WorkSafe New Zealand that it would be removed, and engaged a licensed asbestos removalist.

"Where asbestos is left in place, and is in good condition, it is a safe material. When it is being removed, as long as asbestos is appropriately handled it is considered to be safe," she said.

