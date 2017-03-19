12:26pm Mon 20 March
Kurt Bayer
Kurt Bayer is a Herald reporter based in Christchurch

Christchurch roofer Troy Kevin Taylor stands trial for murder of infant Ihaka Stokes

Troy Kevin Taylor is appearing in the High Court at Christchurch accused of murdering baby Ihaka Stokes. Photo / Pool
A jury has been selected to decide whether the de facto stepfather of a Christchurch infant is guilty of his murder.

Troy Kevin Taylor, a 23-year-old roofer, denies murdering 15-month-old Ihaka Paora Braxton Stokes on July 3, 2015.

Ihaka was found unconscious and rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he died shortly afterwards.

Police at the time said he died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

Ihaka Stokes was found unconscious and rushed to Christchurch Hospital where he died shortly afterwards. Photo / File
Taylor, ex-partner of Ihaka's mother, Mikala Stokes, further denies assaulting the child the day before the alleged murder at a Truman Rd property in the Bryndwr area of the city.

His trial started in the High Court at Christchurch this morning.

A jury of six women and six men has been empanelled to preside over the two-week trial where 36 Crown witnesses are expected to give evidence.

The trial, before Justice Cameron Mander, continues.

- NZ Herald

