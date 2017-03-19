'I don't want to die, mummy' - Hobsonville School pupil's fear over asbestos

An Auckland mother has been struck by her son's heartbreaking plea as she and other parents battle a school about removal of 700 tonnes of asbestos-contaminated soil.

Sally Bunce has organised for her 6-year-old son to stay away from Hobsonville Primary School today as it prepares to dig up the asbestos-laden broken cement water pipes, discovered during construction of a new drop-off zone.

Bunce says she's one of about 35 parents who haven't sent their child to school today which was when the removal was due to begin.

However, a Ministry of Education representative this morning confirmed prep work still needs to be done and the removal won't begin until Wednesday, despite diggers being at the site.

When asked about how her son felt about having to stay home from school, she was shocked by his response.

"My son, he's only little, he's 6, he said 'I don't think I should go to school mummy because I don't want to die'."

Bunce was floored by the response and wasn't sure where he would have come to that conclusion as she had not spoken about asbestos in that much detail to him.

"I don't know where he's got that from."

However, he and another child from the school were staying away today. She's unsure how long she will keep her son away from school and remained frustrated that the school and Ministry were steadfast about removing the asbestos during school hours.

"It just seems to me that there are so many alternatives ... everybody is saying that it needs to be removed but we're concerned about is why they're doing it during school time."

She said communications from the school had been poor, given it knew about the possible asbestos risk back in November.

"Just to say that everything will be fine just because it probably will be, that doesn't sit well with me. This is a serious issue. It's not just, do we want black pens or do we want blue?"

School board chairman Lance Norman said this morning he was still to receive an update from the Ministry of Education.

However, Norman had asked that a Ministry representative to be at the school today to take questions from parents.

He said he was also unimpressed at the lack of information.

"I'm a bit frustrated because the Ministry has been quite quiet on this and at the moment myself, the board and the principal are in the gun on it.

"Their lack of visibility has been unhelpful, so we've just sent a bit of a terse note to the Ministry saying please get someone [at school] so every parent has the opportunity to talk to someone who is not a board member or a principal so they can actually hear it from the horse's mouth rather than hearing it second-hand from us."

As for how many children haven't turned up today, the school had received 20 emails as of last night.

Parent Natalie Marsh said she was aware of about 40 parents who had decided not to send their children to school.

Another parent said she had taken her 10-year-old son out and was investigating whether he could temporarily enrol at another school as the excavation occurred.

"In 10 years time, if something happens with these kids who is going to be held responsible?" Marsh asked.

Another parent had been told of possible plans to hold a meeting with parents at the school tonight. However, when questioned, Norman said he was unaware of it.

- NZ Herald