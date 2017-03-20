Watch: Teen rampage in Kaikohe

By - Northern Advocate

Kaikohe residents are demanding action after groups of youths, some thought to be young as 11, went on a rampage; helping themselves to boxes of beer from a liquor store and trying to smash their way into a service station.

Businessman Tony Taylor, who runs the town's community patrol and the crime-busting Kaikohe Community Watch Facebook page, said he had had a "gutsful".

More police were needed urgently in the mid-North and they needed more powers to deal with youth, who, under current laws, were free to carry on terrorising the town.

The weekend's trouble started on Friday when about half a dozen youths walked into The Shed liquor store on Marino Court and walked out with about 10 boxes of beer.

Police tracked them to a party on Shaw St but with just two officers, and the adults at the party defending the youths, there was little they could do, Mr Taylor said.

About 1am on Saturday, a group of about 20 youngsters tried to break into the Mobil service station.

Mr Taylor said the group was like "a pack of deranged animals" trying to kick in the doors and throwing rocks at the glass.

They did not get in but caused about $1000 of damage to the iwi-owned service station.

That night there were just five police officers on duty in three patrols cars across the mid-North, Mr Taylor said.

Two officers were in Paihia and two in Kerikeri, dealing with incidents related to St Patrick's Day festivities, leaving a sergeant in Kaikohe.

Despite being on his own, he managed to arrest two of the perpetrators, Mr Taylor said.

On Sunday night, three police were understood to be on duty; covering Kaikohe, Kaeo, Kerikeri, Paihia, Kawakawa, Moerewa and Russell.

If there had been an incident in Russell, more than an hour's travel from Kaikohe, no officers would have been available in the rest of the mid-North.

Mr Taylor said more police were needed urgently and underage offenders had to face repercussions for their actions.

Under the youth justice system, offenders aged under 17 often know they could commit crimes without consequences, Mr Taylor said.

The Northern Advocate has requested comment from the mid-North police commander this morning.