Ben Hill is a reporter for The New Zealand Herald

A body has been found under a bridge in Motueka, near Nelson this evening.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified at 5.55pm that a body had been found on Main Rd in Motueka.

She said the body is yet to be identified, and once it is next of kin will be notified.

Police are treating the death as unexplained, but they do not think it is suspicious.

The death will be referred to the coroner.

- NZ Herald