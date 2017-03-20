Girl critical after horse fall in Takapau

By - Hawkes Bay Today

A teenage girl was is in a critical condition after falling off her horse in Central Hawke's Bay.

The Lowe Corporation Rescue Helicopter was called at 10.30am to a girl who had sustained head injuries after coming off the horse in Takapau.

Hawke's Bay Today understands the horse kicked her in the head as she fell.

A rescue helicopter spokeswoman said Intensive Care Paramedics from St John attended to her at the scene before she was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment.

A hospital spokeswoman said yesterday she was in a critical condition in intensive care.

Earlier on Saturday a man in his 40s was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital after falling off his bicycle.

The helicopter was called at 1pm to Moawhango on the Napier-Taihape highway.

The man had sustained head and shoulder injuries following the fall from his bicycle.

"Intensive Care Paramedics from St John attended to him at the scene before he was flown to Hawke's Bay Hospital for further treatment," the spokeswoman said.

The man was in a serious but stable condition in intensive care last night.