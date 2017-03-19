Rapper Scribe entering rehab for his 'hardest crusade'

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Kiwi rapper Scribe will spend the next month in a rehabilitation facility, he has revealed today.

The 41-year-old Christchurch artist, real name Malo Luafutu, posted on Instagram this afternoon about his decision to enter rehab.

Luafutu's life has been punctuated by addiction, gangs, violence and crime - issues he put on the stage with his brother and father in their play The White Guitar which premiered in 2015.

"I left school at 15, I was in gangs and a homeless junkie by the age of 17. Not many people know that about me," the five-times-platinum-selling artist told the Gisborne Herald last year.

"It's difficult (acting in the play) because it's all real, and for me it feels like it happened just yesterday."

This afternoon he thanked his family and friends for their support when he revealed his decision to enter rehab.

"If you came to The White Guitar you know my life and what I came from," he said.

"Addiction is a symptom, not a choice for me... I've overcome many trials and tribulations by embracing the truth, no matter how humiliating or shameful it may be."

He said he was now embarking on what would be "the greatest and most hardest crusade ever".

"For the next three months I will be in a rehabilitation facility with no contact with the outside world, no phones, no computer," he wrote.

"I will be back a better and stronger me to take this world by storm.

"Thank you to all my supporters, peace and love. Scribe."

Thank you to all my supporters. Peace & Love. S. A post shared by Platinum Dad/Gifted Amateur (@scribe_was_here) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

The White Guitar tells the story of the Luafutu family's migration from Samoa to New Zealand.

Luafutu's brother Matthias and father John also star in the play, which revisited a family life fraught with family violent and guilt.

