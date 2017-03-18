Auckland street brawl footage emerges

Anna Leask is senior police reporter for the New Zealand Herald.

Footage has emerged of a group of males brawling yesterday, with two of them pushed onto a busy Auckland road and attacked by others.

Police say it was one of multiple violent skirmishes outside the annual Polyfest event.

The footage was uploaded to Facebook yesterday and has been viewed 112,000 times and shared almost 2000 times.

The video was taken on Great South Rd near the Manukau Sports Bowl.

The annual ASB Polyfest event was being held at the venue at the time but it is unclear whether the males in the video had attended or were connected to the cultural celebration.

The brawl broke out on Te Irirangi Drive near the intersection of Great South Rd and Cavendish Drive at about 4pm.

The video shows males wearing red and blue clothing - generally recognised as the colours of the opposing Crips and Bloods gangs - in a flurry of pushing, shoving and punching.

The brawl spills out onto the busy road and two people are pushed to the tar seal, the others kicking, stomping and leaping on them as the attack continues.

Then, just as quickly as it seemed to start, it finishes and all the males take off.

Police confirmed that they had received multiple calls via 111 about the incident.

"We appear to have had numerous calls about this incident and other general disorder/fighting outside Polyfest late yesterday afternoon/early evening," a spokeswoman said.

"Police attended to disperse the crowds.

"It doesn't look like any arrests were made following the particular incident in the video - I imagine they were long gone by the time we arrived."

The Herald is seeking comment on the incidents from the ASB Polyfest organisers.

- NZ Herald