Woman dead after being hit by car in Paekakariki

A woman has died after she was hit by a car in Paekakariki.

Emergency services responded after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Paekakariki on the Kapiti Coast shortly before 10.30am.

Police said the driver is co-operating with them, and no one else is being sought in relation to the incident.

Police said the serious crash unit will investigate while family members are notified.

A cordon is currently in place on the corner of Wellington and Ocean Roads and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

- NZ Herald