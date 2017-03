A 4.6 magnitude earthquake has struck north of Pongaroa.

The shake, which struck at 9.09am, was described as moderate by Geonet.

It hit at a depth of 29km, and was centred 20 kilometres north-east of Pongaroa, in the lower North Island.

Nearly 900 people have registered as feeling the quake, from as far south as Wellington, to Napier and Waiouru in the north.

On Twitter, people are posting that they felt the earthquake in Palmerston North, Feilding, and Manawatu.

- NZ Herald