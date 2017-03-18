US diplomat wanted by police has left NZ

An American diplomat wanted by police after an incident in Lower Hutt has left the country.

The diplomat, named by TVNZ as embassy attache Colin White, claimed diplomatic immunity after the incident.

A Police spokeswoman confirmed that officers responded to an incident at an address in Tirohanga, Lower Hutt in the early hours of the morning on Sunday March 12.

"This involved an individual from the US Embassy in Wellington," she said.

"The individual had left the scene prior to police attendance and no arrest was made, nor was any person held in police custody."

It is not known what occurred, but TVNZ reported that White was allegedly left with a broken nose and a black eye.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) spokesman said it asked the US Embassy on Monday to waive White's diplomatic immunity so police could investigate.

"The United States Government has today declined to waive the diplomat's immunity," the spokesman said yesterday.

"Therefore, MFAT has asked the United States to withdraw the staff member in question from New Zealand."

A US Embassy spokeswoman said the embassy's policy was not to comment on matters which were under investigation.

"We take seriously any suggestion that our staff have fallen short of the high standard of conduct expected of US Government personnel," she said.

"Any allegations of wrongdoing are always fully investigated."

The matter remains under active investigation, and police have also been liaising with MFAT as part of ongoing enquiries.

- NZ Herald