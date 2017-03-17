Hundreds gather for Wellington Pride Parade

Crowds of Wellingtonians have turned out for the city's first Pride Parade in nearly 25 years.

With a theme of A World Of Fantasy, organisers say the event is about positive enthusiasm and excitement to celebrate Wellington's LGBT community.

Starting on Cambridge Street, the parade travelled down Courtenay Place and Taranaki Street, before arriving at Waitangi Park for Out In The Park.

Hundreds lined the streets along the parade route.

Whistles, bead necklaces and lollipops were handed out to the cheering crowd by drag queens and topless men.

Labour and Green Party MPs were in attendance, as well as Wellington Mayor Justin Lester.

Labour MP Louisa Wall was greeted with a loud cheer when she called out to the crowd "every day's a gay day".

Police officers marched in uniform, with police dogs wearing superhero capes.

Corrections officers were asked not to attend, because of the department's record on transgender rights.

- NZ Herald