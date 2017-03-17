Backlash over shooting of Grizz the dog at Auckland Airport

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Dog lovers from all over the world have taken to social media to condemn Auckland Airport for the fatal shooting of a bomb detector trainee puppy which escaped from its handler yesterday.

Police were called in and asked to shoot the 10-month-old bearded collie/German short-haired pointer cross named Grizz about 7.30am after he was spooked by something and ran away in the wee hours.

Staff tried in vain for more than three hours to catch the wayward dog before deciding to pull the trigger.

The airport's Facebook page has been inundated with angry comments after the incident attracted international media attention.











The Facebook page also been flooded with nearly 1000 "1 star" reviews, bringing the airport's overall rating down to 2.6 stars out of 5.

Other commenters asked why a tranquiliser wasn't used to sedate Grizz.







But a top vet told the Herald that getting a dart gun would have been "implausible".

Continued below.

Related Content Tranquiliser couldn't have been used to save Grizz, says top vet Grizz, the security dog killed at Auckland Airport this morning, goes global Video Watch NZH Focus: Latest from Auckland Airport dog shooting

Callum Irvine, ‎head of veterinary services at the New Zealand Veterinary Association, said it was rare for vet clinics to have access to a tranquiliser.

"Dart guns in themselves are very rarely used these days," he said.

"The only place you might find a dart gun would be in a zoo."

Tranquilisers were only accurate at close range, he said.

"It isn't necessarily very easy to sedate an animal that's on the run and in distress like that. In that situation you can actually make the problem worse because the animal becomes partially sedated. It isn't always the perfect solution it might appear to be."

However Irvine "absolutely" understood why people were upset.

"It's a terrible situation," he said.

"But I'm sure the decision wasn't made lightly and fundamentally when it comes to these types of decisions, the most important thing is to protect human wellbeing."

- NZ Herald