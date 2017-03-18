10:05am Sat 18 March
Family attacked while jogging through Auckland's Mt Roskill

The group were running through Auckland's Mt Roskill War Memorial Park when they were attacked. Photo / Google Maps
A group of men attacked a young woman and two of her relatives while they were jogging through Auckland's Mt Roskill War Memorial Park on Friday night.

The 23-year-old woman was assaulted by the males, suffering bruising and swelling to her left eye. She called police around 10pm.

Her 17-year-old male cousin was also attacked and sustained injuries to his head and a cut to his lower lip.

The woman's brother, who was also out running, was not reported to have suffered any injuries.

Police enquiries to locate the offenders are ongoing.

- NZ Herald

