A Spanish tourist is missing on the West Coast.

Adrian Vega Leiros was due back in Westport 11 days ago, after setting off on a seven day tramp in Punakaiki at the end of February.

Anyone who has seen the 28-year-old since February 27 is asked to contact their local police station.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen, picked up, or spoken to Leiros.

