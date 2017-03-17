Christchurch boy mauled by cheetah in South Africa

A New Zealand boy has been attacked by a cheetah in South Africa.

Isaac Driver, 14, was attacked by a cheetah while on a family holiday.

The Christchurch boy received injuries to his back and shoulder, Radio New Zealand reported.

Isaac and his family were touring a safari park in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning local time.

They were among a group of about 20 people at the Emdoneni park who were supervised as they patted two cheetahs.

Mandy Driver told RNZ that as the group left the enclosure, one of the cheetahs pushed her son to the ground with "full force".

"[It] pushed through a few different people, caught my daughter's top, ripped all her top, and then landed on my son as he was facing it ... and pushed him to the ground," she said.

"[The cheetah] landed him on the ground as though it was eating him."

RNZ reported that the safari park refunded the cost of the tour.

Mandy Driver said her son was okay, and she did not want the park shut down.

- NZ Herald