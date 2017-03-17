Gisborne butchery goes green for St Patrick's Day

A Gisborne butchery has pulled out all the stops for St Patrick's Day and turned their sausages green.

This week's batch of gluten-free, preservative-free Irish sausages have had green food colouring added to them for the second year in a row.

"We have two restaurants, The Rivers and the White House, buying them this year," co-owner Jaki Watson told Gisborne Herald.

The Rivers Restaurant and Bar was last year named New Zealand's Best Guinness Bar and the celebrations there will last all weekend.

Watson said she and her husband were not Irish themselves but the store had a lot of Irish customers.

"We have heaps of them, so we just did it for them."

- NZ Herald