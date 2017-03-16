Woman and baby dead in Taupo district house fire

A baby and a woman died in a house fire southeast of Taupo early this morning.

Two people died and three were taken to Waikato Hospital by helicopter in the early hours of the morning after the fire broke out shortly before 3am.



A man remains in a critical condition at Waikato Hospital.



Northern Fire Communications shift manager Scott Osmond said the house was part of a dairy farm on State Highway 5 in Rangitaiki, a tiny town on the Napier-Taupo Rd, about 30km southeast of Taupo.

Two ambulances and two helicopters were sent to the fire.

A Fire Service spokeswoman said the house was well alight when crews arrived.

It was under control and crews were dampening down the site by 5.30am, she said.

The fire-damaged house was shrouded in dense early-morning fog.

A reporter from the Taupo & Turangi Weekender said co-workers on the large dairy farm were clearly devastated.

They were gathering at the nearby Rangitaiki Tavern to console each other.

"There are about half a dozen houses on the property, it's clearly a large dairy operation," she said. "There are two cars outside the house."

"It appears to have been a brick and tile house, one of several up the drive from State Highway 5. I'd say it's about a kilometre and a half up the driveway to the house."

She said fire investigators were already at the fire.

Rangitaiki Tavern owner Marion Klaus said she felt numb at the news that two people in the tiny community had died.

The tavern opened at 5am and Klaus heard the helicopter early this morning.

"It's a very close-knit community and we're in touch with everybody," she said.

"It's a tragedy, a real tragedy."

