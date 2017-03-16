Auckland Mayor Phil Goff planning major council shake-up

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff is planning a major shake-up of council functions, including water and stormwater, which have been in the spotlight following last week's devastating downpours.

The planned review will focus on four main areas.

• Water, wastewater and stormwater services

• Domestic waste services, including rubbish, recycling, inorganic and organic services

• Organisational support, starting with communications and engagement activities

• Investment attractions and global partnerships looking at international and trade engagement across the council group

Part of the review will look at merging back office services - such as legal, payroll, HR and organisational support - between the council's six council-controlled organisations (CCOs) and Auckland Council.

At present the six CCOs - Auckland Transport, Watercare, Panuku Development Auckland, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development(Ateed), Regional Facilities Auckland and Auckland Council Investments Ltd, largely operate services independent of one another.

The review is expected to be approved at next Tuesday's finance and performance committee.

During last year's election, Goff promised to look at "shared services" between the CCOs and council to save costs. He was also critical of council's large communications department.

The review will be conducted under section 17A of the Local Government Act, which requires councils to review the cost effectiveness of their services every six years.

A press release on the review is expected to be released this evening. Goff is not commenting in the meantime.

- NZ Herald