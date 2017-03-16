Man dies in forestry incident at Gisborne

By - NZME. regionals

An inquiry has begun into the death of a man this morning in a forestry block in rugged terrain in the Armstrong Road area west of Whatatutu, inland from Gisborne.

The ECT rescue helicopter flew a St John paramedic team to the area at around 10.15am.

"The man, aged in his 40s, was working in the forest with a group of others and was found by one of his workmates," St John territory manager Shance Clapperton said.

"They tried unsuccessfully to revive him."

The rescue helicopter could not land near the accident scene and the paramedics were driven by vehicle over the very rugged terrain to the site.

The man, who had sustained some injuries, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police have an inquiry under way to establish the circumstances around his death.

- Gisborne Herald