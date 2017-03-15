Whanganui suburb of Castlecliff and airport at risk from the sea

By Simon Waters - Wanganui Chronicle

Parts of Castlecliff and the city's airport could be lost to the sea without repairs to lower Whanganui River structures including both the North and South moles.

The city's airport, harbour, Wharf Street boat ramp and parts of Castlecliff are at risk, the district council's infrastructure and special projects committee was told on Tuesday.

"Seafront Road would again truly be Seafront Road and the Castlecliff playground would be more of an aquatic park," manager Rowan McGregor reported.

Rob Vinsen went further: "The safety, the very existence of Castlecliff, is at risk."

Repairs of about $16.5 million are needed.

"The infrastructure has not been maintained since the 1960s and is now showing clear signs of escalating deterioration," Mr McGregor said.

The question quickly became who pays?

Councillors were agreed that it should be in part Horizons Regional Council. "But they're not overly keen to pay," Mr McGregor said. "Either way it's not much fun for ratepayers which letterhead the bill comes in on."

Mr Vinsen said it was time to take the issue to the Minister of State Services for a ruling on Horizon's obligations.

Continued below.

Related Content Your Views: Readers Letters Shelley Bridgeman: The weirdest people at Auckland Airport ZM's $50,000 Secret Sound competition won by new mum

"We have been talking for years to Horizons. It's their mandated role. We need to get tougher about this," Mr Vinsen said.

Philippa Baker-Hogan agreed and said more discussions with Horizons would be a "talkfest for the next decade."

Mr McGregor said council was unaware of the state of the various structures until 2010 when it took back ownership.

A new report from council's port engineers Tonkin and Taylor highlights 15 items that require repair including five items - costing $750,000, that require immediate attention.

The most expensive work was required on the North and South moles at a cost of $13 million and required within five to 10 years.