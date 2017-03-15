Watercare water restrictions: Water use still over target

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Aucklanders used 15 million litres more than the target yesterday.

Watercare announced the water consumption was 415 million litres yesterday; this is six million litres more than Tuesday.

Watercare chief executive Raveen Jaduram said they are continuing to try to increase production at the Ardmore Water Treatment Plant.



"While we missed the target yesterday, we are confident that Aucklanders are making a concerted effort to reduce their water use. At this time of year, we would expect demand to be a lot higher. For example, on Wednesday 1 March the city used 444 million litres - substantially more than it used yesterday.



"If Aucklanders continue to reduce their water consumption, together we will avoid a boil water notice."





Watercare said it was going to take weeks for silt in the Hunua dams to settle after last week's devastating storms sent torrents of dirty water into the system.

Until then, the region's largest water treatment plant at Ardmore would remain under pressure.

Water clarity at the plant was still 100 times worse than it should be.

People were asked to reduce their water use by 20 litres a day until the end of the month and avoid non-essential use such as washing cars or water blasting.

If significant savings are not made Watercare may have to release partially treated water into the system, forcing people to boil water.

The water savings apply to everyone in the region as far north as Waiwera and as far south as Pukekohe.

For more details about the water situation, visit Watercare.

Watercare tips to save water

1. Cut your shower time by two minutes: Estimated saving: 16 litres.

2. Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth. Estimated saving: 4 litres.

3. Only run your dishwasher when it's full.

4. Only run your washing machine when it's full.

5. Use the half-flush on your toilet.

