Hawke's Bay community mourns loss of young woman

By Anneke Smith - Hawkes Bay Today

The young woman who died in a car crash on Wednesday night has been named.

Police confirmed this morning that she is 18-year-old Tahl Southwick of St Leonards, Hastings.

Southwick was a former student of Karamu High School.

The police investigation into the crash is ongoing, and police offered their sympathies to Southwick's friends and family.

Emergency services were called when a truck and car collided just after 5.30pm on Farndon Rd near Clive.

Southwick, the sole occupant of the car, died at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said the car ended up in a ditch after the collision.

The Hawke's Bay community was mourning the loss of a "loved" and "talented" young woman.

Yesterday a Napier Tech Hockey Club spokeswoman posted on Facebook "with a heavy heart" informing members of Southwick's death.

She said Southwick "was taken from us in a car accident yesterday on her way home from work. I have to say I'm absolutely gutted at this news. Such a waste of life. My thoughts are with her whanau. Moe mai ra. Rest easy my friend."

Hawke's Bay Hockey also posted on Facebook a "bright light" had been lost overnight.

The post described Southwick as "a young and talented hockey player who played for Bay Independent and then Napier Tech Hockey Club. Her smile was infectious and she was loved among her peers, team-mates and coaches.

"Hawke's Bay Hockey's thoughts are with her family at this time."

Wednesday's crash is the second fatal crash on Farndon Rd in the past two years. Jesse Uncles, 21, died at the scene in August 2015.

A car driven by Tyler Walker, who was four times the legal alcohol limit, rolled on a bend before dropping down to a stand of trees and then flipping back on to the road.

Uncles was in the back seat and died at the scene. Two other passengers were injured.

His parents were among those who shared their condolences on Facebook on Wednesday night.

Dennis Uncles wrote: "It's still like it was yesterday to me and Helen it will take us a long time to get over our son not coming home my heart goes out to the family for their loss love from Dennis and Helen".

Helen Uncles added their son "had his whole life ahead of him" when the drunk driver took that from him and from us his parents".

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of this person taken on the same road."

Walker was sentenced to three years and nine months' imprisonment and disqualified from driving for seven years in April last year after admitting one charge of drink-driving causing death, two charges of drink-driving causing injury and one of dangerous driving.

Hastings District Council meeting minutes from January 30, 2014, detail the council amending the Speed Limits Bylaw 2012 to reduce Farndon Rd's speed limit of 100km/h to 80km/h from 500m west of its intersection with State Highway 2 to its intersection with Pakowhai Rd.

However minutes from a meeting on December 18, 2014, showed the council raised it back to 100km/h from 500m west of its intersection with State Highway 2 to 110m east of its intersection with Pakowhai Rd.