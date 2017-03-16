9:31am Thu 16 March
Auckland parents threaten to remove pupils after asbestos discovery

Parents of Auckland primary school pupils are threatening to remove their children after asbestos was found in the ground. Photo / 123rf.com
Parents of Auckland primary school pupils are threatening to remove their children after asbestos was found in the ground.

The asbestos was discovered where a drop-off zone will be built at Hobsonville Primary School, TVNZ has reported.

The school says it will take three weeks to remove the asbestos but the parents want the school to wait until Christmas.

The school says that's too long.

However, parents have since threatened to take their kids out of class if the plan to remove asbestos goes ahead during term.

- NZ Herald

