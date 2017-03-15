Wellington College students who posted rape comments online have been suspended

Two male students responsible for posting comments online about "taking advantage" of drunk or unconscious women have been temporarily barred from a Wellington school.

The teens, who posted on Facebook about having sex with drunk women, have been suspended from Wellington College for five days.

They have released statements apologising for their actions.

The school's board of trustees also released a statement this afternoon outlining the action that would be taken.

"It is not usual for Wellington College to release the details of any disciplinary action but we are making an exception in the case of the two students who have been at the centre of public attention over the past week," the statement said.

As a result of discussions with the boys, their parents and in the formal disciplinary process, the two students will be stood down for five days, have leadership responsibilities withdrawn, and will not be allowed to represent the school in any sporting or cultural activities for an agree period of time.

They will undertake community work over the next months, as well as consent and healthy relationships education.

"Both boys are still under the age of 18 years and therefore some details are being withheld.

"This decision is consistent with the school philosophy of working with our students and

their families wherever possible to support them to make positive changes that will serve

them well for the rest of their lives.

"We have been unequivocal with these students and the rest of the school that the views

expressed online last week have no place in our school or our community.

"The school will continue to strengthen our existing education programmes on healthy

relationships and consent. These have been in place for more than a year but we know we

can do better. We are also going to be working with our parent community because it is

clear that everyone has an important part to play in keeping everyone safe."

The students prompted outrage after their comments went public.

One comment said: "If you don't take advantage of a drunk girl, you're not a true WC [Wellington College] boy."

Another comment said: "F*** women".

In the statements released by the two students, they apologised for the comments.

"To everyone concerned I am so sorry for saying what I did," said the first student.

"It was an error of judgement and I was stupid for saying it. It was meant to be a joke (stupid thing to say) that I shouldn't have said and I wasn't being serious at all. I feel really bad for making that comment.

"I would apologise myself to all the people it has affected but I don't know who they all are. I have learned a lot over the last week and I hope others can learn from what I did and don't do it.

"It is a really destructive attitude that leads to these sort of comments and I don't want others to make the same mistake as me because it hurts lots of people and it is not OK under any circumstances to write and say what I did, or to joke about it."

The second student said he wanted to give the "sincerest apologies" to the school, the Wellington College community, the principal, the students, his family, and all the people he offended.

"The actions I took on Facebook last Sunday night have been detrimental to everyone

associated with the school and the wider community," he said.

"What I said was completely out of line and I deeply regret saying it.

"Many people have talked to me about what I did. I certainly didn't think about that and I

have learnt about how important it is not to do what I did.

"I know what I did was wrong and I would like to say sorry to all those who were offended by my actions. And I hope others learn from my experience and don't post messages like the one I posted."

A protest against rape culture was held at Parliament on Monday in response to the comments, and drew hundreds of people, male and female alike.

