Embassy wades into 'poo' controversy

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Police are still searching for the Frenchwoman who defecated in a Dunedin street, prompting the French Embassy to ask tourists to "display good manners''.

In a statement today, a police spokesman said they had received a formal complaint about a woman defecating in a gutter in Vogel St about 8.30am on Sunday.

Business owner Nik Black said a white camper van broke down outside his workshop in the street on Saturday.

Black was working on Sunday night and noticed a large amount of faeces in the gutter. He then reviewed security camera footage filmed outside his workshop which captured the incident.

The woman had no excuse for the act, as BP Southern nearby in Cumberland St, was open 24 hours and had a toilet.

Police said they were aware of the film footage and were making inquiries to find the white van and its occupants, believed to be freedom campers.

A spokesperson for the Wellington-based embassy today reminded tourists to watch their conduct.

"Tourists, regardless of their nationality, are expected to obey New Zealand laws and regulations, apply common sense and display good manners.''

- Otago Daily Times