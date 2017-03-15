Body found on Fox Glacier was UK national killed in 2015 helicopter crash

The body discovered on Fox Glacier earlier this month has been identified as Cynthia Charlton.
Charlton, from the UK, was one of seven people killed in a helicopter crash in the area in November 2015.
Police said today they had contacted her family overseas.
A tramper found the body near a crevasse near Chancellor Hut on March 2.
Charlton, 70, was with her husband Nigel Charlton, 66, when the crash happened.
The couple were among a small group of tourists on board the helicopter at the time.
All were killed, including Kiwi pilot Mitchell Gameren, 28, of Queenstown.