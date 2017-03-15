'Millions' of dead pipi blanket Waihi Beach

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

"Millions" of dead shellfish washed ashore at Waihi Beach have shocked local residents and become an internet sensation.

Jeanette McCallum was walking with a friend by the beach yesterday when they came across the dead bed of shellfish, as far as the eye could see.

"We just couldn't believe it. It's just so shocking," she said.

"I'd say there would have been millions.

"They were deep. So when you stood on them, you could notice you just sunk down into them. They would be at least ankle deep."

Mrs McCallum took a video of the find, which has quickly become popular on Facebook. As of 3.30pm the video had been viewed more than 45,870 times with hundreds of comments.

The pipi covered a large section of sand near where the stream is by the campground down to the north end of the beach.

"It was just a mass of pipi. They still had their meat inside. They weren't empty shells. They were all dead. It's very sad," Mrs McCallum said.

She said when pipi were alive they usually remain closed. Their shells opened when they died.

Mrs McCallum believed last week's torrential rain, and resulting floodwaters might be to blame as freshwater can suffocate saltwater shellfish.

"It's a real shame. For years we haven't been able to get pipi because of the paralytic toxin ban. Finally this summer we were allowed, and this happens."

Mrs McCallum operates a yoga and reflexology centre in the area and said part of her business was sharing the beauty of the beach and she was saddened at the loss of so many shellfish. However, she was heartened to seen so many like-minded people share her feelings online.

"People who have viewed it and how everyone is so concerned. It's rather lovely to realise how concerned about our environment people are."

On Facebook Irene Horne said the incident was "awful" but thanked Ms McCallum for sharing. Others commented saying it was "sad", "horrible" and a "waste of food".

Ministry of Fisheries are believed to be the authority dealing with the mass die-off but no one has yet responded to queries.

Toi Te Ora Public Health Service has also been unable to comment at this stage.