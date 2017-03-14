Turrets are on, Oamaru castle nears completion

New Zealand's newest castle is almost complete and it's not where you would expect it to be.

Beyond the garden of award winning restaurant Riverstone Kitchen, north of Oamaru, rises a structure that will soon be the home of Dot and Neil Smith.

Castellations were set on top of several turrets at the end of February. At the time, Mrs Smith told the Otago Daily Times the building was expected to be finished within the next three months.

The castle has taken about four years to construct.

The Smiths have said the castle, which has taken about four years to construct after 30 years of planning, will also have a drawbridge, dungeons and a secret passage.

