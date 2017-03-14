Car and truck collide in Wellington's Upper Hutt, one death, delaying traffic

A person has died in Wellington after a serious crash has blocked an intersection on State Highways 2 and 58 in Lower Hutt.

A car and a truck collided at Haywards Intersection, where Haywards Hill Rd meets Western Hutt Rd, about 9.50am.

Police are now in the process of notifying the person's whanau.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and for that reason the road could be closed for some time.

Diversions are being put in place but police ask that motorists avoid travel on the state highways in the area and to expect delays.

CRASH: #SH2 & SH58 Haywards Intersection blocking the northbound lanes. Road users are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays. ^IF pic.twitter.com/nN1w1OCFQw — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) March 14, 2017

- NZ Herald