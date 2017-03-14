11:45am Wed 15 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Car and truck collide in Wellington's Upper Hutt, one death, delaying traffic

The crash is at the intersection of SH2 and SH58. Photo / Supplied
The crash is at the intersection of SH2 and SH58. Photo / Supplied

A person has died in Wellington after a serious crash has blocked an intersection on State Highways 2 and 58 in Lower Hutt.

A car and a truck collided at Haywards Intersection, where Haywards Hill Rd meets Western Hutt Rd, about 9.50am.

Police are now in the process of notifying the person's whanau.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and for that reason the road could be closed for some time.

Diversions are being put in place but police ask that motorists avoid travel on the state highways in the area and to expect delays.


- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 15 Mar 2017 12:30:43 Processing Time: 19ms