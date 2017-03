Two people are critically injured after a serious crash between a truck and two cyclists in the South Island this morning.

Police say the 6.20am creash happened on the Tekapo-Twizel Rd near the Mt Cook turnoff.

Motorists are being advised to avoid SH8 in Pukaki and to expect delays.

Emergency services are at the scene and the Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.

