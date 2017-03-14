John Key set to leave Parliament next week

Former Prime Minister John Key is leaving Parliament at the earliest opportunity possible - next week.

He is due to give his last speech in Parliament next Wednesday.

He resigned suddenly in December last year but said he would stay on in Parliament long enough not to trigger a byelection - which usually costs about $1 million.

A byelection in his Helensville seat can be avoided if the resignation is within six months of a general election.

Next Thursday, March 23, is six months from the general election on September 23.

Early departures such as Key's require the consent of Parliament with at least a 75 per cent majority but that will be sewn up easily with Labour's support.

Former Labour leader and New Lynn MP David Cunliffe has also announced his retirement from politics and has his party's blessing to leave early, along with Key.

Labour and National's combined vote of 91 MPs amounts to just over 75 per cent.

But it is unlikely that any of the smaller parties would be churlish enough to oppose their early departure, if it is not a mass exodus.

Long-serving Pakuranga MP Maurice Williamson is expected to join the early departures, anxious as he is to take up his first job after politics as New Zealand Consul-General in Los Angeles.

Key could not be reached for comment tonight.



It is not yet known what work Key is headed to but he has talked about taking some directorships.

He is likely to be in high demand having led a Government for eight years through the global financial crisis with more success than most.

He also expanded his contacts globally making close connections with leaders such as Barack Obama, Angela Merkel, Xi Jinping, David Cameron and Stephen Harper.

He already has an extensive network of contacts in business and the financial markets through his stellar career as a trader and executive with Merrill Lynch.

The other National MPs retiring this year are Murray McCully (East Coast Bays), Chester Borrows (Whanganui), Craig Foss (Tukituki), and Peseta Sam Lotu-Iiga (Maungakiekie).

List MPs who have given notice of their intention to retire this year include Education Minister Hekia Parata who is due to relinquish her portfolio to Nikki Kaye in May; Labour MP Clayton Cosgrove and Green MPs Catherine Delahunty and Steffan Browning. If they leave before the election, they do not require the permission of Parliament. They would be replaced by the next person on their party list.

Key's resignation was for no apparent single reason except he wanted to leave on his own terms and while he was still extraordinarily popular.

He recommended that his deputy and finance minister Bill English be elected by the National caucus to replace him, which duly happened.

In the first political poll of the year, English rated highly, 31 per cent, as preferred prime minister, against the poll of Labour leader Andrew Little on 7 per cent.

- NZ Herald