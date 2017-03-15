Cold case twist: Winz double-killer Russell John Tully linked to Kirsty Bentley murder

Work and Income double-killer Russell John Tully has been linked to the unsolved 1998 murder of Ashburton schoolgirl Kirsty Bentley - one of New Zealand's most notorious cold case murders - it can be revealed.

Tully, who is serving life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 27 years for the Winz slayings, is a person of interest to police looking at the Bentley case, the Herald has learned.

Bentley, 15, disappeared on December 31, 1998, while walking the family dog on the Ashburton riverbank.

The dog was found tied to a tree near the river the next day, and Bentley's underwear was nearby.

Her badly-decomposed body was discovered two weeks later in the Rakaia gorge, more than 40km away, in a killing that stunned the nation.

Several senior detectives have handled the inquiry over the years, which to this day, remains an open homicide investigation.

More than 300 persons of interest have been looked at, including Kirsty's father Sid Bentley who denied any involvement in her disappearance or murder until he died of cancer in 2015, aged 64.

Now, Detective Inspector Greg Murton who took charge of the cold case in 2014, has confirmed that 51-year-old Tully - who escaped along the Ashburton riverbank after the shootings - has been named as one of the "persons of interest".

"He'd fall into that category," Murton said today.

"There's probably 20 or 30 reasons why someone could be of interest to us in relation to the case, either being there or previous history, or connections, and there are lots of people in that category.

"And until they are eliminated - and sometimes that's impossible - then they remain a person of interest, without being a suspect, so to speak."

Tully was found guilty in March last year of being the masked gunman who stormed the Ashburton Winz centre at 9.51am on September 1, 2014, and shot dead receptionist Peggy Noble, 67, from point blank range and shot case manager Susan Leigh Cleveland, 55, three times as she pleaded for her life.

Justice Cameron Mander described the shooting as "cold-blooded executions" carried out by a "very dangerous person" capable of extremely violent actions.

Tully has lodged an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

Born in Ashburton in 1966, Tully was well-known in the Mid Canterbury town. He schooled there before completing his diesel mechanic's apprenticeship locally.

In his mid-late 20s, he worked in the mines of Western Australia but came home often.

Retired detective senior sergeant Lance Corcoran, who led the original Ashburton CIB investigation, knew Tully as a member of the local community.

But he doesn't recall Tully being either a suspect or person of interest in the early days of the Bentley murder probe.

"I was aware of Mr Tully before he did what he did. It's possible that he came up after my time," said Corcoran who was forced to compulsorily retire from the police at the age of 55 less than a year after Bentley's death.

"We never had a list of suspects, as such. Where it's a whoddunnit investigation, they are all persons of interest to me. You try and eliminate them, although some remain on that list to this day."

Corcoran wonders whether the case will ever be solved.

He is frustrated that some people didn't come forward with information earlier.

"With that particular investigation, I tried hard to encourage people, no matter what it was, to let us decide whether it was important or not," Corcoran said.

"But after I had to retire, there were still names coming up after that, where people had that information right from the outset.

"Sometimes information comes in years later, and sometimes cases are solved through that, because of guilt or people changing their loyalties.

"Some of the people involved have died since, and you're never going to bring them to justice, are you?"

Corcoran says he doesn't let the case haunt him in his retirement, but says he thinks about it "from time to time".

The fact that a local schoolgirl was murdered in his community, made it more personal to him than some other cases.

"The Bentley family only lived about 300m from me as the crow flies. I knew the young girl and I knew of the parents, although I wasn't acquainted with them," he said.

"It was a bit harder in a small community. That's one of the disadvantages of working in a small community, but there are a lot of advantages, I might say."

A coroner last year ruled that Bentley died from a massive blow to her head on the day she went missing.

DNA investigations were completed early in the inquiry, Murton said.

Information and names still trickle in from the public, and any leads are followed up by police.

"It will remain open until it is completed, one way or another," Murton said.

