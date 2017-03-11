Kiwis make the most of wet weather

The weather outside was frightful... But Kiwis made the most of early-Autumn rain.

Some people who ventured outdoors during the heavy rainfall over the weekend found the deluge had created some theme park-level water features.

Mean bombs

Kids in Maungawhau made the most of some surface flooding by doing some mean bombs off a chilly bin.

A Puddle + A Maori + A Chilly Bin = Manu's JB always coming through smh haha #aucklandcity #aucklandweather #centralkids A post shared by The JUICE (@cale_bds) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:00pm PST

Look how happy these people are!

It might not be the cleanest pool, but when the rain turned Keri skatepark into a place to swim the locals were stoked. Photo / Kelly Archer

Too far?!

Maybe it seemed like a good idea at the time, but most people are unimpressed by this man's antics.

Abseiling into a catchment area of the Nihotipu dam during flooding isn't the best move. Jumping on to a ring and floating down surging dam waters isn't any better. One Facebook user referred to this guy as a w****r... You be the judge.

Old mate heads downstream

Rather than battle wet weather traffic, these jokers got the old kayak out. Nothing like a bit of Kiwi ingenuity to help when dealing with rush hour.

- NZ Herald