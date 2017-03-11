Kiwis make the most of wet weather

The weather outside was frightful... But Kiwis made the most of early-Autumn rain.
Some people who ventured outdoors during the heavy rainfall over the weekend found the deluge had created some theme park-level water features.
Mean bombs
Kids in Maungawhau made the most of some surface flooding by doing some mean bombs off a chilly bin.
Look how happy these people are!
It might not be the cleanest pool, but when the rain turned Keri skatepark into a place to swim the locals were stoked. Photo / Kelly Archer
Too far?!
Maybe it seemed like a good idea at the time, but most people are unimpressed by this man's antics.
Abseiling into a catchment area of the Nihotipu dam during flooding isn't the best move. Jumping on to a ring and floating down surging dam waters isn't any better. One Facebook user referred to this guy as a w****r... You be the judge.
Old mate heads downstream
Rather than battle wet weather traffic, these jokers got the old kayak out. Nothing like a bit of Kiwi ingenuity to help when dealing with rush hour.