3:36pm Tue 14 March
Kiwis make the most of wet weather

Keri skate park was a hit in the wet weather. Photo / Kelly Archer
The weather outside was frightful... But Kiwis made the most of early-Autumn rain.

Some people who ventured outdoors during the heavy rainfall over the weekend found the deluge had created some theme park-level water features.

Mean bombs


Kids in Maungawhau made the most of some surface flooding by doing some mean bombs off a chilly bin.


Look how happy these people are!

It might not be the cleanest pool, but when the rain turned Keri skatepark into a place to swim the locals were stoked. Photo / Kelly Archer

Too far?!


Maybe it seemed like a good idea at the time, but most people are unimpressed by this man's antics.

Abseiling into a catchment area of the Nihotipu dam during flooding isn't the best move. Jumping on to a ring and floating down surging dam waters isn't any better. One Facebook user referred to this guy as a w****r... You be the judge.

Old mate heads downstream


Rather than battle wet weather traffic, these jokers got the old kayak out. Nothing like a bit of Kiwi ingenuity to help when dealing with rush hour.

- NZ Herald

