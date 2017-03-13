Man admits faking credentials to get Waikato psychiatrist job

A man has admitted faking psychiatrist qualifications to get a job with the Waikato District Health Board (WDHB).

The eight-day trial of Mohamed Shakeel Siddiqui, 55, was due to kick off in the Hamilton District Court today, however, he had a change of heart just minutes before it was due to start.

Concerns about his behaviour were raised by his supervisor and an investigation led to the police charging him with obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception, relating to his employment between January and July 2015.

He admitted stealing the credentials of another doctor in America with the same name.

Siddiqui faced 13 charges of forging documents, altering documents and obtaining by deception.

Through his lawyer Jonathan Temm, Siddiqui pleaded guilty to forging a document to obtain employment at WDHB; obtaining a NZ Medical Council vocational licence to be hired as a psychiatrist on January 19, 2015; using a title (psychiatrist) to imply that he was a health practitioner between January 19 to July 14, 2015; obtaining by deception a job at WDHB on January 19, 2015.

Siddiqui was convicted by Judge Glen Marshall and remanded in custody for sentencing next month.

